Bill Gates, the former world’s richest man, expressed his daughter Phoebe’s enthusiasm during his visit to Nigeria.

Speaking at an event in Lagos State on June 21, Gates shared how excited Phoebe was about his trip to Nigeria and the opportunity to meet some of the country’s renowned music stars.

During his opening address, Gates mentioned that his daughter was particularly thrilled about the possibility of meeting Afrobeat artists Burna Boy and Rema.

He humorously admitted that he had to research their music because he wanted to stay “hip.”

The audience, comprised of young students and innovators, responded with laughter.

Gates fondly recalled his previous visit to Nigeria when he had the chance to witness performances by Davido and Wizkid, two prominent Nigerian musicians.

He expressed admiration for their talent and acknowledged the incredible creativity prevalent in Nigeria, specifically highlighting the global popularity of Nigerian Afrobeats.

The timing of Gates’ remarks coincided with an ongoing debate about the “new and old cats” in Nigeria’s music industry.

Davido had previously referred to himself and Wizkid as representatives of the older generation, while including Burna Boy among the new wave of artists, despite Burna Boy’s international recognition.

Gates’ statement about looking up Burna Boy further solidified Davido’s position as one of Nigeria’s top-selling musicians.

The debate surrounding the categorization of artists in the industry seemingly concluded with Gates’ submission, emphasizing Davido’s continued relevance and stature within Nigerian music.

