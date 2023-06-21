Black Stars winger, Joseph Paintsil, says they will do everything to make Ghanaians happy by winning the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy soon.

The four-time African champions have failed to lift the trophy since winning the last trophy in 1982 in Libya. The country has come close in 1992, 2010 and 2015 but failed to annex the ultimate.

The Black Stars will have to beat the Central African Republic in September in their final round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers to secure a place in the next edition of the AFCON scheduled to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

And according to the KRC Genk winger, Chris Hughton, who is the head coach of the team has confidence in the players.

He added that they will do everything to end the country’s 41 years AFCON trophy drought.

“The coach has confidence in ours and we also have confidence in the coach so we will do everything for Ghanaians to be happy,” he told 3Sports.

“We will do everything for every Ghanaian’s dream to come true,” he added.

Ghana still sit top of Group E with nine points have been held by Madagascar in the matchday five games.

READ ALSO