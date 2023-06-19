Black Stars coach Chris Hughton says the pitch at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium affected their game plan against Madagascar in their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers on Sunday.

Ghana were a win away from securing a place in the tournament that will be hosted in Ivory Coast next year but failed to find the back of the net with a performance many have described as disappointing including Chris Hughton.

While Hughton admitted the team’s inability to create chances as well as score them, he raised concerns about the pitch which he feels had a negative impact on the flow of play.

“We are very disappointed. We came here with an attitude and a mindset to win but to win any football match, you need to score goals and we found it difficult today.

“The pitch is difficult, it’s a very uneven pitch but it’s the same for both teams…the fact that we didn’t score is the most disappointing thing,” he stated.

“Our strategy for the next match is to win. We are playing at home. We know we have to get a result. Obviously, it’s a game we know the consequences if we don’t win,” he added.

The Black Stars will wrap up their qualification games against the Central African Republic (CAR) on September 4 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

