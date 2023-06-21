Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan, has assured that he will not abandon football despite announcing his retirement from football.

“I am reminded by views of great businessmen and sport moguls that ‘you do not leave your love’. I will put my experience and knowledge to use in the field of coaching, football business and scouting,” Gyan wrote in his retirement statement.

Gyan scored 51 goals for the Black Stars. He remains Africa’s all-time leading goalscorer in the history of the World Cup with six goals.

He scored his first World Cup goal against the Czech Republic during the 2006 World Cup in Germany, a game Ghana won 2-0.

Gyan, who started his playing career at Liberty Professionals moved on to play for Stade Rennes, Udinese Calcio, Sunderland, Al Ain, Shanghai SIPG, Kayerispor, NorthEast United and Legon Cities.

He last played for the Black Stars during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt where the Black Stars exited at the Round of 16.

READ ALSO