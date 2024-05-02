Black Stars Team Manager, Ameenu Shardow says the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is working tirelessly to restore the lost glory of the senior national team.

The Black Stars have been slammed and criticized for their uninspiring performances in recent tournaments.

In the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon, the team exited at the group phase with just a point.

At the 2022 Mundial in Qatar, the senior national team exited at the group stage with three points.

The team again failed to glitter in the 33rd edition of the AFCON in Ivory Coast where they got eliminated again at the group stage.

Despite the decline of the team, Shardow has called for patience and support, insisting that GFA is determined to restore the aura and glory around the team.

“The national team has gone through a lot and we are all not happy about the results. We have to improve,” he told Citi Sports.

“The Ghana Football Association is working tirelessly to restore the lost glory and aura around the team,” he added.

The senior national team has won just once in their last 10 games.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will be reassembled in June for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.