The Team Manager of the Black Stars, Ameenu Shardow has stressed Otto Addo’s determination to succeed as the head coach of the team.

Addo, aged 43, resumed his role as head coach in March, succeeding Chris Hughton who was dismissed following Ghana’s early exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Despite initial setbacks with losses to Nigeria and a draw against Uganda in his first two games, Shardow insists that Addo, a former Ghana international, is eager to lead the team to success.

“Ghanaians are hungry for success under Otto Addo, but it requires patience,” he told Citi Sports.

“Otto Addo has been with the team and has returned as head coach of the team. What I can say is he is determined to win and succeed as the head coach of the national team, but let us be patient with him,” he added.

The Black Stars are set to regroup in June for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.