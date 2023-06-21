Ghana’s iconic striker, Asamoah Gyan, has officially announced his retirement from active football on Tuesday evening.
The country’s all-time leading goal scorer in a statement said he is convinced without a doubt that it is time for him to retire from football.
The 37-year-old remains one of the best strikers to have ever played for the national team and on the continent.
Gyan retires as Ghana’s all-top scorer with 51 goals in 109 matches.
He enjoyed an 18-year club career, from playing for Liberty Professionals in 2003 to a brief stint at Legon Cities in 2021.
Gyan made his mark on the international stage with notable appearances in the FIFA World Cups of 2006, 2010, and 2014.
He etched his name in history as the top African goal scorer in World Cup tournaments, having netted an impressive tally of six goals.
Asamoah Gyan’s contributions to Ghana’s football success extended beyond the World Cup, as he represented his country in various other prestigious competitions.
He proudly donned the Ghanaian jersey at the 2004 Summer Olympics and featured prominently in seven Africa Cup of Nations tournaments held in 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019.
Ghana’s notable achievements in these tournaments include a third-place finish in 2008 and runner-up positions in 2010 and 2015.
Gyan’s football journey began in 2003 when he commenced his professional career with Liberty Professionals, a prominent club in the Ghanaian Premier League.
He also played for the likes of Stade Rennes, Udinese, Sunderland, Al Ain, Shanghai SIPG, Kayseripor, and NorthEast United, among other clubs.
