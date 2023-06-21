Ghana’s iconic striker, Asamoah Gyan, has officially announced his retirement from active football on Tuesday evening.

The country’s all-time leading goal scorer in a statement said he is convinced without a doubt that it is time for him to retire from football.

The 37-year-old remains one of the best strikers to have ever played for the national team and on the continent.

Gyan retires as Ghana’s all-top scorer with 51 goals in 109 matches.

He enjoyed an 18-year club career, from playing for Liberty Professionals in 2003 to a brief stint at Legon Cities in 2021.

Gyan made his mark on the international stage with notable appearances in the FIFA World Cups of 2006, 2010, and 2014.

He etched his name in history as the top African goal scorer in World Cup tournaments, having netted an impressive tally of six goals.

Asamoah Gyan’s contributions to Ghana’s football success extended beyond the World Cup, as he represented his country in various other prestigious competitions.

He proudly donned the Ghanaian jersey at the 2004 Summer Olympics and featured prominently in seven Africa Cup of Nations tournaments held in 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019.

Ghana’s notable achievements in these tournaments include a third-place finish in 2008 and runner-up positions in 2010 and 2015.

Gyan’s football journey began in 2003 when he commenced his professional career with Liberty Professionals, a prominent club in the Ghanaian Premier League.

He also played for the likes of Stade Rennes, Udinese, Sunderland, Al Ain, Shanghai SIPG, Kayseripor, and NorthEast United, among other clubs.

Following the announcement of his retirement, football fans have reacted massively following the announcement.

🇬🇭Ghana: Asamoah Gyan as a Black Stars player



🏟 109 appearances

⚽️ 51 goals



The 37-year-old striker officially retires from professional football as Ghana’s all-time top scorer and Africa’s leading scorer at the FIFA World Cup.



Enjoy your retirement @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/mUUUzG5hYc — AfroStat (@AfroStat) June 20, 2023

🇬🇭Asamoah Gyan scored this goal when Ghana was heading out of AFCON 2015…



Black Stars finished the tournament as runners up…🔥pic.twitter.com/IM3zlcQ5yb — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) June 20, 2023

🇬🇭This @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 goal against Germany 🇩🇪



Feels like yesterday 😪. Enjoy your retirement. You’re a legend ⭐️👏🏾pic.twitter.com/ebi86HS1f9 — Bortey 🇬🇭 (@joelbortey) June 20, 2023

Gyan has no idea how many times he has made me happy. I adore him. My favourite Gyan goal was against Algeria in the 2015 Afcon. We wouldn't have made it past the group stage, let alone reaching the final, without that goal. Happy retirement 🐐 pic.twitter.com/3HxkgMm4OG — Fiifi (@Efson_) June 20, 2023

Awwww Baby Jet officially announces his retirement from playing football. He just made me emotional 😢. What an amazing career especially for the black stars. Well done Baby Jet🙏🙏 @ASAMOAH_GYAN3. 👏🏾😊 — Hillary Maame Adwoa Boaten (@MamaHills8) June 20, 2023

OFFICIAL! @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 retires from football. He retires as Ghana’s🇬🇭 all-time leading scorer.



He made the announcement at the @afreximbank conference. In a touching speech, a teary Gyan said football was something he did since he was a child.



Once a Black Star always one pic.twitter.com/u2C7VDSBqD — Mimi Fawaz (@MimosaFawaz) June 20, 2023

He chose quite an august platform and a distinguished audience too, to break his retirement news amidst tears to Ghanaians and the world. Thank you @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 for the joy you brought us and all the great memories. — Jerome Otchere (@JeromeOtchere) June 20, 2023

🇬🇭👋 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | Asamoah Gyan (37) has now retired from football.



Whilst being a regular for Ghana across the years, he registered 192 goals for the likes of Al-Ain, Stade Rennais, Sunderland & Modena. pic.twitter.com/5mfFKxHnck — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) June 20, 2023