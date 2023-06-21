Love knows no bounds, and so it is in the case of a 60-year-old widow who is set to wed her 27-year-old lover in the coming days.

Yusta Lucas, in an interview with Mbengo TV, narrated that she had been lonely in the past three years after her husband’s demise, hence her decision to remarry.

According to Yusta, her late husband left behind a lot of wealth, and she met her current lover at one of the shops she had inherited.

Intrigued by his masculinity owing to his work as a gym instructor, the 60-year-old said she had to make the first move in proposing love.

She would constantly cook for him and deliver it at a lover’s corner she had created in her shop.

On his part, her lover said that he didn’t feel that Yusta had aged or was too old for him. He saw her as a lady as fine as a 20-years-old, with everything a woman has.

He added that women his age are stubborn and he doesn’t have time for that.

He believes that in life, one should look at the for that give them joy, and in his case, Yusta is his trophy.

Yusta and her lover plan to get married in the church and that have also maintained that they will never leave each other no matter what.