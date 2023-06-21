Tracy Owusu Addo, the wife of renowned rapper Sarkodie, has taken to social media to share a post that has sparked a frenzy among fans.

Despite the swirling rumours about her husband’s past involvement with Yvonne Nelson, Tracy’s post was unrelated to the current developments. Nevertheless, it managed to capture the attention of curious netizens due to her conspicuous display of her wedding ring.

In the post, Tracy not only discussed her upcoming charity projects but also shed light on her collaboration with the UNHCR in Ghana to commemorate #WorldRefugeeDay.

As she proudly showcased her wedding ring, social media users couldn’t help but take notice, leading to the post amassing over 18,000 likes and receiving 500 intriguing comments.

The attention surrounding Tracy’s post further fueled the ongoing chatter about her husband and Yvonne Nelson’s past escapades.

Fans eagerly engaged in discussions, speculations, and debates, giving rise to a vibrant online discourse. However, it’s worth noting that Tracy’s post itself was solely dedicated to her charitable endeavors and her collaboration with the UNHCR.

As the news of Tracy’s post spread like wildfire, it added a new layer of interest to an already captivated audience. People eagerly awaited further updates from the couple, curious to see how they would address or respond to the lingering rumours.

