Actress and musician Efia Odo has slammed Shatta Wale after the latter took to social media to react to Sarkodie’s abortion allegation stemming from Yvonne Nelson.

The story has sent a shockwave across the digital world after Yvonne Nelson confessed that she allegedly aborted a baby for the Highest rapper, Sarkodie circa 2010.

Having mixed feelings towards the matter, Shatta Wale in a sarcastic manner said he doesn’t believe Sarkodie actually had a short affair with Yvonne Nelson.

He explained that, the saint nature of Sarkodie’s brand doesn’t depict he could be involved in such an issue ever unlike his Shatta Movement brand that has been tagged for such gimmicks.

But shortly after registering his comments on the trending topic, actress and influencer Efia Odo asked Shatta Wale to keep mute.

According to her, Shatta Wale doesn’t have to voice out on the issue.

Shatta Wale wrote: “Please court rise, am about to win this matter for Sark. Let us pray,” he tweeted laughing but Efia Odo in a riposte said. “you dier don’t shut up.” she said.

MORE: