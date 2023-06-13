The government, through the Ministry of Education, has begun building modernised Junior High Schools (JHS) across the country, sector minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has said.

“There is a lot of progress in our secondary schools but I am most grateful for the rate of improvement in our Junior High Schools (JHS). As I speak, there is a big school complex project ongoing at Juaben in the Ashanti Region which is expected to be completed this year,” he said.

Dr Adutwum explained that the new complex is targeted at eliminating a small cluster of public JHSs by bringing all students in a community under one roof.

“This will bring improvement in the quality of the educational system in JHSs across the country”, he noted.

According to Dr Adutwum, the new school complex with a science laboratory, computer lab and robotics lab will accommodate over 1,000 schoolchildren from various communities of its location.

After completion, “we are going to move out of all the old buildings and relocate to the new modernised school.”

Communities that have already benefited from the initiative include Juaben, Asem, Bantama, and Onwe in the Ashanti Region, in Sunyani there is the Ridge Area, with Northern Region having their share at Chamba.

He noted that the move by government will make the public schools more attractive to both parents and students themselves describing it as “transformational development”.

