Medeama SC coach, Evans Adotey, says they are targeting playing in the money zone of the 2023/24 CAF Champions League.

The Tarkwa-based side were crowned champions of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League over the weekend following a 3-0 win over Tamale City.

The Yellow and Mauve will automatically qualify for the Champions League following their title triumph.

According to Mr Adotey, they are ready to go toe-to-toe with the big clubs and have targeted the money zone of the competition.

“Just like every other club, our target is the money zone. However, we will set a target and before we get to the money zone we have to get out of the group stage successfully,” he told Asempa FM.

“This means we have to go game by game. All the games before we reach the money zone will be very important to us. However, our main target and priority will be to enter into the money zone,” he added.

Medeama won the league title after amassing 60 points from 34 games.

READ ALSO