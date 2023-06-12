Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama SC, will be the country’s representative in the 2023/24 CAF Champions League.

The Yellow and Mauves secured their first-ever Ghana Premier League title by defeating Tamale City at Akoon Park on Sunday in their final game of the season.

Joshua Agyemang broke the deadlock in the first half before Jonathan Sowah scored two goals in the second half to end the game 3-0 for the home side.

Their win has condemned Tamale City to relegation.

This league triumph not only brings glory to Medeama but also ends a 46-year trophy drought in the Western Region for the two-time FA Cup winners.

The last time a team from the Western Region claimed the Ghana Premier League title was in 1977 when Sekondi Hasaacas emerged as champions.

As the champions, based at Tarkwa, Medeama will have the opportunity to represent Ghana in the prestigious CAF Champions League, provided they meet the demands set by CAF.

The last time Medeama participated in continental competition was in 2015 when they competed in the CAF Confederations Cup campaign.