Medeama Soccer Club President, Moses Armah Parker, has firmly opposed the idea of postponing their upcoming match against Al Ahly in the crucial CAF Champions League encounter.

Set to face off against the Egyptian powerhouse at the Baba Yara Stadium, both teams are eager to secure a victory in their bid for progression.

Despite the record Champions League holders request to CAF for a game delay citing flight complications, Parker, speaking to btolat.com, said the stadium’s tight schedule therefore postponing the match to Saturday is unnecessary.

“We refuse to postpone the match until Saturday,” Parker affirmed, highlighting that Al-Ahly is en route to Kumasi and could potentially train at the match venue today.

“We cannot postpone the match to Saturday because the stadium is busy on that day with another event,” he added, stressing the impracticality of rescheduling.

Medeama faces a pivotal moment in their quest for advancement in the competition, with victory over Al Ahly potentially bolstering their chances of clinching a quarterfinal berth.

Although Al Ahly stands as a formidable opponent, the Ghanaian champions are resolute in their determination to upset the giants of African football and secure a win in Kumasi.

Ahead of the crucial fixture, Medeama enjoys a relatively injury-free squad, with defender Nurudeen Abdulai returning to full training after recovering from injury setbacks, adding strength to the team’s selection options.

After a hiatus due to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, the CAF Champions League resumes this weekend for the penultimate group stage matches.

With Medeama currently occupying the bottom spot in Group D with 4 points, the team faces an uphill battle to progress to the next stage, requiring an extraordinary effort to defy the odds.