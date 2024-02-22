The 2023/24 Ghana Premier League is set to resume this weekend at various stadiums, promising an array of exciting fixtures following a two-month break.

On Saturday, the Hohoe Sports Stadium will witness a showdown as bottom-placed Heart of Lions hosts Asante Kotoko, with kick-off slated for 15:00 GMT.

Sunday’s action unfolds at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, where Bechem United will play against Nsoatreman FC.

Meanwhile, Karela United is gearing up to take on Legon Cities at the Aliu Mahama Stadium, while Bofoakwa Tano prepares to clash with Great Olympics at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

At DUN’s Park, Bibiani Gold Stars eagerly awaits the arrival of Berekum Chelsea for what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Hearts of Oak who struggled in the first half of the season will hope to secure their first win in the second half when they host Real Tamale United at the Accra Sports Stadium.

On Monday, Aduana Stars will host FC league leaders, FC Samartex at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa, with kick-off scheduled for 15:00 GMT.

However, the matches between Accra Lions and Medeama SC, as well as Nations FC and Dreams FC, have been postponed due to Medeama and Dreams’ involvement in the CAF inter-club competitions.

Full fixtures below:

Heart of Lions v Asante Kotoko

Bechem United v Nsoatreman FC

Karela United v Legon Cities

Bofoakwa Tano v Great Olympics

Bibiani Gold Stars v Berekum Chelsea

Aduana Stars v FC Samartex

Hearts of Oak v Real Tamale United

Accra Lions v Medeama SC

Nations FC v Dreams FC