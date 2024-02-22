The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has announced a visa waiver agreement with the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.

The waiver seeks to forestall challenges and inconveniences faced by uninformed travellers between Ghana and the Bahamas.

This was contained in a circular from the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

The visa waiver agreement is for holders of Diplomatic, Service and Ordinary Passports.

“Per the note, the Government of Bahamas wishes to apprise the relevant competent Ghanaian aviation authorities, airline companies and services of the signed agreement.

“All OIC’s of entry and points and relevant sections are to take note of the above information and act accordingly,” the statement added.

