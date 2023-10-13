The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has announced a visa waiver agreement with South Africa.

The waiver according to the Ministry takes effect from November 1, 2023.

Explaining the terms of the agreement, the Ministry in a statement said travellers may through transit, depart from or stay in both territories up to 90 days without recourse to work.

“The travelling public is thereby advised to take note of the development,” the statement added.

Below is the statement:

This comes after Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Charles Owiredu revealed the plan on Asempa FM’s Abrokyire Nkomo programme hosted by Kwaku Amankwatia popularly known as Akonta Joe.

