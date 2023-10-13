A 23-year-old farmer, Kwadwo Noah, has allegedly killed his pregnant wife at Kwawu Nframa in the Kwawu East District of the Eastern region.

Noah, according to reports, also injured his two-year-old daughter while committing the the heinous crime on their farm.

It is not clear what triggered Noah’s action on Thursday.

Information gathered by Adom News’ Akwasi Dwamena indicated that, Noah called his mother on the phone to inform her about the crime he had committed.

His mother and some residents rushed to the farm and found the pregnant woman lying in a pool of blood.

Their daughter, who was severely wounded, was rushed to the Nkawkaw Holy Family Hospital for treatment.

Noah who was subsequently arrested by the Nkawkaw Police Command is in custody, assisting with investigations.

Queen mother of Kwawu Nframa, Nana Amoakoaa Ogyampa suspects Noah was under the influence of drugs.

She appealed to the youth to stop using illicit drugs.

