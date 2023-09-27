The Police in Suhum in the Eastern region are on a manhunt for a 22-year-old Okada rider who allegedly poisoned his girlfriend at Koransang in the Suhum Municipality of the Eastern region.

The okada rider whose name has only been given as Akooko according to reports was in a romantic relationship with the deceased, 17-year-old Matilda Dankwa who recently completed her Junior High School (JHS) education.

According to the Assemblyman for the area, the deceased who got pregnant for the okada rider declined to terminate the pregnancy when the suspect requested her to do so.

On Monday, the suspect came for the deceased on his motorcycle and a few minutes later, the deceased was found with foam oozing out from her mouth which is suspected to be poison.

The police who visited the crime scene to convey the body of the deceased to the Suhum Government hospital morgue have begun investigations to apprehend the suspect Akooko who is currently on the run.