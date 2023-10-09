The police have arrested one person in connection with the murder of businessman, Bennet Adomah Agyekum, owner of the famous restaurant Kikibees, in the Greater Accra region.

The suspect, Yandeh Joof, according to a statement from the police, is believed to be the girlfriend of the deceased.

She is currently in custody and assisting in the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

Initial investigation revealed that, the deceased was found lying in a pool of blood at a house in Madina on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

He was rushed to the hospital for medical attention but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy while an investigation continues.

