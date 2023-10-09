Legon Cities head coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin says he is elated with a point against Nations FC.

The Royals in the matchday four games were hosted at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday at Abrankese.

Legon Cities broke the deadlock after just seven minutes into the game through Joseph Mereku.

However, in the second half, the host equalized through Barimah Baah in the 54th minute to end the game 1-1.

Speaking after the game, the former Asante Kotoko and Aduana FC coach said the result was a true reflection of the game

“The draw is a true reflection of the game. We managed to start on the front foot and that unsettled them,” he said as reported by the club on X.

“We got the early goal which is also part of our game plan today. A point here isn’t bad for us and we are happy with it even though we wanted the three points” he stated.

Fabin also said they are aiming to finish the 2023/24 campaign in a respectable position.

“We want to get a respectable position and avoid relegation fights the club suffered these past seasons” he added.

Legon Cities sit 2nd on the league log with 7 points and will host Bechem United in the matchday five games at the El-Wak Stadium on Sunday, October 15.

