The matchday four games of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League games have ended at various stadia with a game left to be played on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

At the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa on Friday, Aduana FC pipped Berekum Chelsea.

Isaac Mintah’s lone goal in the 37th minute was enough for the home side to record the second win of the campaign.

Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park suffered a 2-1 defeat against defending champions, Medeama SC.

The Hunters scored the first goal in the 27th minute through Cephas Kofi Mantey.

After halftime, the champions regrouped and started the second half in a positive way.

Bechem United remained solid at the back stopping most of the attacks from Medeama’s strikers.

Medeama finally scored the equalizer in the 74th minute through star striker, Jonathan Sowah.

Substitute, Ebenezer Nkrumah scored the winning goal in the 84th minute.

In the Sunday games, Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium were held to a goalless drawn game against Dreams FC.

At the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, Nations FC were held to a 1-1 drawn game against Legon Cities.

Joseph Mereku broke the deadlock in the 7th minute for The Royals but after recess, Barimah Baah equalized for the home side in the 54th minute.

Elsewhere, Karela United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium were held to a goalless drawn game against Great Olympics.

Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Kronmansah Park stunned FC Samartex by a lone goal.

Abdul Manaf Umar’s lone goal in the 34th minute was enough as the home side snatched the all-important win.

At the DUN’s Park, Bibiani Gold Stars shocked Real Tamale United 3-0.

Ronald Frimpong scored the early goal for the home side in the 25th minute. McCarthy Appiah doubled the lead in the 35th minute before Ronald Frimpong scored his second goal in the78th minute to seal the win for the home side.

Heart of Lions at the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope were held to a goalless drawn game against Bofoakwa Tano.

At the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, Accra Lions will host Asante Kotoko, who sit bottom of the Premier League log and are yet to win a game in the final game of the week.

Kick-off is scheduled at 15:00GMT.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘

Aduana FC 1 v 0 Berekum Chelsea

Bechem United 1 v 2 Medeama SC

Hearts of Oak 0 v 0 Dreams FC

Nations FC 1 v 1 Legon Cities

Karela United 0 v 0 Great Olympics

Nsoatreman FC 1 v 0 FC Samartex

Bibiani Gold Stars 3 v 0 Real Tamale United (RTU)

Heart of Lions 0 v 0 Bofoakwa Tano

Accra Lions v Asante Kotoko