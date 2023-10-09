Ghanaian musician and politician, Kwame A Plus has said no one can intimidate to kowtow to his whims and caprices.

According to him, his freedom of speech is guaranteed under the 1992 Constitution.

On Saturday, some men believed to be affiliated to the ruling New Patriotic Party stormed the premise of UTV and temporarily interrupted the United Showbiz show.

They threatened to attack the host and her panel, accusing them of disparaging the ruling administration unfairly.

The NPP youth singled out A Plus and demanded an apology for his incessant attacks on government.

But reacting to this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, A Plus said he cannot be gagged.

In his view, what he does is constructive criticism not insults as the irate NPP youth wants everyone to believe.

“I will never diss Akufo-Addo. I support Kennedy Agyapong but I will never insult Bawumia. The people of Ghana rather want to hear the truth,” he said.

The controversial musician bemoaned how government clandestinely wants to set the agenda for some television stations in the country.

A Plus said he will happily exit the show should the producers decide to take him off.

“I am never hungry and I have spent years going to school. If you take me off UTV, I can go and talk on Facebook. Do you know how many people will listen? I don’t care, sometimes you have to let people know how expensive you are” he added.

