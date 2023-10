Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome Kwabenya Constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo has commiserated with former President John Agyekum Kufuor and his family following the demise of his wife Mrs. Theresa Kufuor.

Taking to Instagram, the lawmaker described the former First Lady’s tenure as impactful and one full of beautiful memories and legacies.

Mrs. Kufuor died at her home in Peduase, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, October 1, aged 87.

Below is Adwoa Safo’s post

