The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has mourned the passing of former First Lady, Theresa Kufour.

National Chairman of the governing party, Stephen Ntim in a statement sent condolences to party stalwart and former President, John Agyekum Kufuor and his family.

“On behalf of the NPP and myself, I convey our heartfelt condolences to former President J. A Kufuor on the passing of his spouse, Mrs. Theresa Kufuor. May the soul of the former First Lady rest in peace,” he said.

Theresa Kufuor passed on peacefully on Sunday, October 1, 2023, aged 87.

She held the position of Ghana’s First Lady from January 7, 2001, to January 6, 2009.

The news of her demise has sent shock waves across the country as she significantly contributed to the development during her husband’s tenure of office.

The beloved former First Lady was also known for her dedication to nursing, midwifery and her patriotism to the country.

During her time as First Lady, she established the Mother to Child Community Development Foundation, which aimed to promote the healthy development of children and prevent the transmission of diseases from mothers to their offspring.

The couple have been married for 55 years and blessed with five children.

