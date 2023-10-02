Duane “Keffe D” Davis has been charged with one count of murder with a deadly weapon in the killing of 2Pac, prosecutors announced on Friday, per the Associated Press.

Here’s the indictment for Duane “Keffe D” Davis in Tupac’s murder, via Clark County DA.



It names the South Side Compton Crips and says Davis got the gun used in the murder “for the purpose of seeking retribution against Tupac Amaru Shakur and/or Marion Knight aka “Suge”….” pic.twitter.com/BY1BEQt4ul — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) September 29, 2023

A man has been apprehended in Las Vegas in connection with the 1996 fatal shooting of 2Pac.

The Associated Press reports that police arrested Duane “Keffe D” Davis on Friday morning. At this time, it’s unknown what exact charges he’s facing. In July, the home of Davis’s wife, Paula Clemons, was raided by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department over items “concerning the murder of Tupac Shakur.”

In the raid, police confiscated multiple computers, a cellphone, a hard drive, a Vibe magazine that featured 2Pac, several .40-caliber bullets, two “tubs containing photographs,” and a copy of Keefe D’s 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend. Henderson home.

Keefe D previously confessed that he was in the car from which the bullets that killed 2Pac came. The drive-by shooting took place one block from the Las Vegas Strip on Sept. 7, 1996.

Keefe has also done multilple interview with DJ Vlad where he talked about 2Pac’s murder openly.

Last year, Reggie Wright Jr., who worked as the head of security for Death Row Records, claimed there was increased activity from authorities surrounding 2Pac’s murder case. He also theorized that “Keefe D [has] been having the runs for the last two weeks… because yeah, they are knocking on doors and there’s some activity.”

Davis caught wind of the comments and told Wright to not mention his name.

“I’m tired of him. He bringing up my name,” Keefe continued. “He brought up my name from day one. I am tired of him…I don’t know what’s wrong with the dude. He obsessed with me. You heard of that song by Mariah Carey? Shit, leave me the f*ck alone bitch.”

Earlier in the summer, 2Pac’s biological father Billy Garland sat down with The Art of Dialogue and said he thinks the U.S. government was involved in his son’s death.

“[2Pac] was being tailed by the government the night of his assassination,” Garland said. “He was being tailed by the government [at] Quad Studio—that’s a known fact. … I just know it looked like a setup to me.”

