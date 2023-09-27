The Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Council of Elders, Hackman Owusu-Agyemang, has said that no member of the NPP should think they are bigger than the party.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Top Story, he said aggrieved members must report their issues to the leadership of the party at all times for them to be addressed.

He asserted that when issues are reported, they go through the national officers and the national disciplinary committee before they are eventually addressed.

Mr Owusu-Agyemang said difficulties are bound to happen; however, “what we have to do is see how we can solve it but to decide to leave the party and, in so doing, pull people along with you and make sentences which are not good; at the end of the day, it is not the best way to do it.

“To say that what the National Council decided was unmeritorious and on and on… I don’t think that is what it is.”

He added, “We’ve had this thing all over again. It happened some years ago where he [Alan] left and then came back.”

According to him, the party is strong, committed, dedicated, and going forward on its own agenda.

For this reason, he said, “No single person should think he is bigger than the party.”

Mr Owusu-Agyeman’s comment comes after former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen resigned from the NPP on Monday, September 25.

He cited a host of grievances that have not been addressed and therefore decided to run as an independent candidate in the 2024 polls.

Reacting to this, the Chairman of the NPP Council of Elders said Mr Kyerematen shouldn’t have resigned from the party.

According to him, the elders were never consulted on this decision to exit the party.

Asked whether he would make an attempt to bring Mr Kyerematen back to the NPP’s fold, he said it is too late since he has already caused damage to the party and they are willing to live with it and overcome it.

He added that if he, however, wants to return, he would have to reapply since the party’s rules in Article 3 are clear on that.

“If he wants to come, he is welcome. We need the numbers so we are not pushing anybody away… I am not a priest, but there is something called the prodigal son. If you go out and you want to come, you’re welcome,” he added.

Mr Owusu-Agyemang also dispelled claims that the party has been hijacked by selected leaders, elders, and government appointees.

According to him, such claims are untrue since the party has a manifesto that spells out every member’s role.

“I cannot accept that,” he said.

