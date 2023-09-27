The Black Queens of Ghana will play Namibia in the second round of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Queens booked their place in the next round of the qualifiers following an impressive 12-0 aggregate scoreline against Rwanda in the first round of the qualifiers.

Ghana recorded a 7-0 win in the first leg in Kigali before a 5-0 win in the return leg at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, September 26.

Black Queens head coach, Nora Hauptle will hope to overcome Namibia at the end of the two legs as she targets qualification to the next WAFCON.

The Black Queens are yet to lose a game and also concede a goal under the Swiss trainer since her appointment earlier this year.

READ ALSO