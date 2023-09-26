Former Aston Villa striker, Gabriel Agbonlahor has called on Arsenal to sell Thomas Partey and sign a longer-term replacement.

Partey was a key figure for the Gunners last campaign despite missing out on the title to Manchester City.

However, the Ghana midfielder has struggled to maintain his performance at the club due to recurring injuries. He is currently nursing a groin injury which ruled him out of Ghana’s last two games against Central African Republic and Liberia.

According to Agbonlahor, Partey is very inconsistent and also injury-prone, and that is not what the Gunners need to compete for trophies.

“I would let him go. Some games he is poor, some games he is very good, and some games he is injured,” the former England striker said on talkSPORT Radio.

“When you sit down and work it out, is he giving you more than 50% of a season of his best football? Is he doing enough? If I was Arsenal I’d sell him if the money’s right. I think they were trying during the summer. I would look at a long-term replacement because as much as he’s a good player, the injuries will just get worse the older he gets” he said.

Partey has missed Arsenal’s last five matches including Manchester United, PSV and Tottenham Hotspur.

