The Black Queens of Ghana have qualified for the second round of the qualifiers for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournament.

This follows after an impressive 12-0 aggregate victory over Rwanda in the two legs of the tie in the qualifiers.

Last week in Kigali, the Black Queens recorded a 7-0 in the first leg of the tie in a game.

However, in the reverse leg game played at the Accra Sports Stadium, Ghana defeated Rwanda 5-0.

September 26, 2023

Midfield maestro, Alice Kusi stole the show in front of the home fans. She opened the scoring in the 22nd minute before adding two more goals to complete a sensational hat-trick.

Later in the game, other goals from Evelyn Badu and Stella Nyamekye saw Ghana cruising to a 5-0 second-leg victory.

With this triumph, the Black Queens will now face Namibia in the subsequent round of qualifiers, as they continue their quest in the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Queens under Nora Hauptle will hope to win the Women’s AFCON for the first time in many years.