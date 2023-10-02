President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, have eulogised former First Lady Theresa Aba Kufuor.

Mrs Kufuor, the wife of former President John Agyekum Kufuor, died at her home in Peduase, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, October 1.

She was 87.

In a statement, Akufo-Addo said he was saddened by the death of Mrs Kufuor, as her passing reminded him keenly of human mortality, “that the Almighty God will come for each and every one of us at the appropriate time.”

The President said Mama Theresa, as she was affectionately called, was a devoted companion of President Kufuor throughout their sixty-one years of marriage.

“She was an invaluable and constant source of advice, encouragement and prayers for him. Member of a well-known family from Odumase, in the Bono Region, sister of the renowned statesman, the late J.H. Mensah, and aunt of President Kufuor’s Secretary, the brilliant diplomat, Ambassador D.K. Osei, she was politically astute and was a major contributor to her husband’s political success.

“She was a composed and articulate First Lady, polyglot, fluent in several languages, including Ewe, who brought great dignity to the position,” the President eulogised.

He said he and his wife, Rebecca, the First Lady, will miss her a lot.

“We extend our deepest condolences to President Kufuor, their children, grandchildren, and members of their family on their irreplaceable loss. We wish her a peaceful place of abode in the Bosom of the Almighty, as she deserves, until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again,” he mourned.

In a separate post on Twitter, Mrs Akufo-Addo also extended condolences to the former President Kufuor and his family.

I have learnt with great sadness the passing of Former First Lady of our dear country, Mrs. Theresa Kufuor.



My deepest condolences to Former President H.E John Agyekum Kufuor, the family, and friends, in these difficult times. pic.twitter.com/ocLwS2XIMt — Rebecca Akufo-Addo (@RAkufoAddo) October 2, 2023

