Several Members of Parliament (MPs) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) from the Volta region have expressed growing concerns over the rapid deterioration of the coastline within the region.

They argue that, government appears indifferent to the extensive damage occurring along the coast.

Since the start of the year, strong ocean currents have swept away both businesses and residential properties, rendering thousands of southern Volta region residents homeless.

A group of MPs, led by Emmanuel Bedzrah, the leader of the Volta NDC MPs, and Kwame Governs Agbodza, the Minority Chief Whip visited the affected communities in the Anlo, Keta, and Ketu South Municipalities and stressed the urgent need for action.

Member of Parliament for the Adaklu constituency, Governs Kwame Agbodza said NDC’s support for the government hinges on its commitment to include the Keta Sea Defense Project in its 2024 budget.

“Bawumia is busily looking for votes and does not even care about the people that are going to vote for him and God willing, he will not be a President…if we don’t see anything in the 2024 budget, then forget it, he will not get our support for anything at all” he said in an interview on Citi News

Also, the MP for Ketu South constituency, Abla Dzifa Gomashie appealed to government to activate the West African Coastline Management Area Resilient Fund to expedite the completion of the sea defence project.

“I am told that the World Bank and the IMF have some arrangements with Benin and Togo for the West African Coastline Management Area Resilient Fund. Why is our country not participating in that exercise, why are we not applying for it so we save the coastline of our shores?” she quizzed.

ALSO READ: