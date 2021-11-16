President of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, Togbe Tepre Hodo has entreated politicians to desist from capitalizing on the recent tidal waves that ravaged some communities along the coastline of the Volta Region to score cheap political points.

He said what the victims of the disaster need at the moment is support to overcome their immediate plight rather than politicisation of the issue which he described as tragic.

Togbe Tepre Hodo who led a delegation from the Regional House to visit Communities affected by the incident appealed to Ghanaians to extend a helping hand to victims to alleviate their plight

Elorm Aryee reports that 17 communities in the Ketu South and Keta Municipalities and the Anlo District were devastated by the recent Tidal Waves that hit the shores of the Volta Region.

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) estimates that more than 4,000 people have been displaced.

The delegation from the Volta Regional House of Chiefs visited the badly affected communities including, Dzita and Fuveme in the Anlo District, Kedzikope in the Keta Municipality and Agavedzi, Sallakofe, Amutsinu and Adina in the Ketu South Municipality to commiserate with the affected people.

President of the Regional House of Chiefs, Togbe Tepre Hodo condemned the partisan politics that has taken centre stage of discourse about the tragic incident. He said the level of devastation is alarming and called on the government to support the victims with more relief items to partially surmount their woes.

Togbe Tepre Hodo also urged the government to urgently resume work on the Sea Defense Wall project along the Coastline of the Volta Region to permanently prevent future devastation by the storms.

The delegation included Fiaga of Battor, Togbe Patamia Dzekley who is the Vice President of the House, Fiaga of Tefle, Togbe Nakakpo Dugbaza, and the Registrar of the House, Harry Attipoe.