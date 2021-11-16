Headaches happen, but the good news is there are several simple things you can do to ease the pain without a trip to the doctor.

Headaches are a very common form of pain and can be a nuisance when someone has one.

Rather than reaching for over-the-counter painkillers, there are many natural methods that people can try to help them get rid of a headache.

Here, we look at a range of home and natural remedies for headaches. People can try many of these remedies right away, and some of them might help to prevent headaches in the future.

Ginger

Touted as an elixir for headaches, ginger is a home remedy for instant relief. It helps reduce inflammation of the blood vessels in the head, hence easing the pain. And since it stimulates digestion, it also helps quell nausea which occurs during migraines.

Method: Steep ginger root for tea, or mix equal parts of ginger juice and lemon juice and drink up. You can consume this once or twice a day. You can also apply a paste of ginger powder and 2 tablespoons of water on your forehead for a few minutes to provide quicker relief.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is a miracle spice that is known as one of the effective headache remedies.

Method: Grind some cinnamon sticks into a powder, and add some water to make a thick paste. Apply it on your forehead and temples and lie down for 30 minutes. Then wash it off with lukewarm water.

Thyme

To relieve headache pain, dab a drop or two of thyme or rosemary essential oil on each temple and on your forehead. Rub gently into the skin, then sit quietly for several minutes to let this home remedy work.

Basic stretches

A few simple exercises to stretch your head and neck can help reduce the intensity of the headache.

Move your chin upwards and downwards, left and right, and bend your neck sideways towards each shoulder. You can also try to slowly rotate the neck in clockwise and anticlockwise directions to help the shoulder and neck muscles relax.