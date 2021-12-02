A blocked, stuffy nose is a common indicator of flu, which can take a heavy toll on the body if left untreated.

It used to be that cold and flu seasons had well-defined periods. Nowadays, it seems that someone can catch a virus at any time of year.

With the rhinovirus and multi-strains of the flu always present, it’s important to be extra vigilant against catching these germs.

Unfortunately, over-the-counter medicines can be very harsh on the body and cause prescription-like side effects.

Natural remedies can be more gentle on the body, can help speed recovery, and sometimes even prevent illnesses.

That said, here are some effective home remedies to unblock your stuffy nose:

Drink warm water or liquids and stay hydrated

Warm water is the best remedy to treat cold, flu symptoms, especially clogged noses. Besides keeping you hydrated, a warm glass of water, hot ginger, and green tea can help relieve nasal congestion.

It comforts and soothes the inflamed membranes that outline your nose and throat and also thins out the mucus that could be causing a blocked nose.

Steam inhalation can help

A stuffy nose can be a great nuisance. It is caused due to an inflammation in the blood vessels of the sinuses, which is why breathing in warm steam can be extremely soothing and relieving.

The warmth and the moisture can thin out the mucus in the nasal passage, making it easier to blow and clear your nose out.

How to do it: For steam inhalation, you need to put hot boiling water in a bowl.

Put your face over the bowl, with a towel overhead. Breathe for five to ten minutes. Make sure to maintain distance to not burn your face.

Spicy food may open up the nasal passage

If you’re looking for natural ways to treat a stuffy nose, eating spicy foods can be an option. Chillies have a component called capsaicin, known for its heat-producing effect.

This can open up the nasal passage, reduce inflammation and relieve a blocked nose.

Use a warm compress on your nose

Symptoms of nasal congestion can be relieved and alleviated with the help of a warm compress. Placing it on your nose can open up the nasal passage.

How to do it

To prepare a warm compress, you need to soak a towel in warm water. Squeeze and drain the water and fold it. Then, put it on your nose and forehead.

The heat and the warmth will comfort any existing pain, treating stuffy, blocked nose effectively.