A controversial investigative journalist, Fejiro Oliver, has announced how armed robbers who invaded his home used a never-seen tactic.

According to the Nigerian pressman, the robbers stormed his home around 2:00 am to dispossess him of all his golden rings, TV, and other pieces of jewelry.

After the robbery of the items, he said the robbers demanded for his pin at gunpoint, while they transferred cash with a POS machine they brought in.

He said they also took all withdrawn cash he had at home, together with his phone and other personal property.

He was, however, not hurt in the process.

He released the information to explain why he would not be in the right place to offer the usual financial help to his benefactors.