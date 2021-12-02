Award-winning sports presenter, Alex Kobina Stonne, also known as Kobby Stone, is all set to host Adom FM’s new sports programme dubbed ‘Agor)nie’.

The programme comes on every Saturday from 9:00-10:00 PM.

The maiden edition of the programme kicks off this Saturday, December 4.

‘Agronie’ promises to be fun and entertaining as the team analyses the weekend games and games that would be played on Sundays.

There will also be betting tips for the games.

Emmanuel Akwesi Akyereko of Ghanasportsonline.com will be a regular pundit on the show.