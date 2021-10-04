These are the reasons why your inner thighs are dark and some home remedies to lighten them.

Having your thighs darker than the rest of your body can be a source of worry and embarrassment for men and women.

How do you wear your swimsuits or mini skirts if your thighs are too dark?

So, what causes darker thighs?

Hyperpigmentation is one of the reasons why thighs get darker. This is when the skin around your thighs produces more melanin than other parts of the body.

Another cause of dark thighs is chafing, chafing occurs when your thighs rub against each other consistently. It occurs more among obese people.

Chafing also comes about when you wear excessively tight clothing in a hot environment or fabrics that do not absorb moisture. This kind of fabric holds sweat in your skin and, this causes it to darken. Chafing can also happen during exercise and walking.

Some drugs cause hormonal imbalance especially oral contraceptives which can lead to the darkening of the inner thighs.

Lactation, menstruation, pregnancy and polycystic ovarian syndrome can cause the darkening of the thighs. It might also be a symptom of diabetes mellitus.

So you have dark thighs and are worried about it, well these are the natural ways to get rid of darker thighs.

Aloe vera

Aloe Vera also has skin-lightening properties. Using Aloe vera or any products that contain aloe vera can help to lighten and relieve pain that can be caused by chafing.

Apply directly like a lotion on the skin, you don’t have to clean it off.

Sugar

Sugar can be used to exfoliate the skin and clear dead skin cells.

Mix sugar with honey and fresh lemon juice. Use it to scrub your inner thighs and wash them off.

Potato scrub

Potatoes are believed to have an enzyme that lightens skin. Slice some Irish potatoes and slices to rub against your thighs for 15 minutes. Do not rinse off.

Coconut oil and lemon juice

Lemon juice has some lightening properties because it contains Vitamin C, mixed with coconut juice, they make your thighs smoother and softer.

Cut half a lemon, juice it and add a tablespoon of coconut oil.

Rub on the skin for 10 minutes and then wash it off.