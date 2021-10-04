The two large rats were filmed crawling over an uncovered butter croissant in an unknown Sainbury’s supermarket, before quickly scampering off behind the open-fronted stand.

The rodents were filmed by videographer Anthony Mitson at the supermarket on Essex Road, Islington, North London.

In the footage, they can be seen running across an uncovered basket containing a croissant before scampering down the back of the stand.

The camera then pans down and to the right down a seemingly empty supermarket aisle.

Anthony posted the footage to his Instagram story alongside the caption “Sort it out Sainsbury’s” and a vomiting emoji – and since it was posted, it has sparked a reaction from disgusted viewers.

One person said: “This is not a good look for Sainsbury’s at all.”

Another meanwhile added: “Nah that’s me done with supermarket bakeries.”

And a third said: “This video is a perfect example of why supermarkets need to stop selling pastry out in the open like this. It’s not just the rats it’s the flies too.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “Safety and hygiene is the most important thing to us and we are very sorry for this experience.

“We are taking immediate action to clean our Essex Road store and pest control have been called.

“We apologise to our customers who can be reassured we will do everything we can to ensure the problem is fixed as soon as possible.”