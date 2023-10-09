Former Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah has been unveiled as the new head coach of Sudan.

The 64-year-old signed his contract in Saudi Arabia where the Sudanese Football Association currently operate due to the instability in the country.

Appiah signed a three-year deal with the task of reviving football in the Northeast African country.

He will be assisted by former Techiman Eleven Wonders and Dreams FC coach, Ignatius Osei Fosu, while ex-Black Stars goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda, will serve as the goalkeeper’s trainer.

Appiah’s first task will be to prepare the Sudanese team for their upcoming international assignments against Togo and DR Congo in the World Cup qualifiers.

Despite his new role with Sudan, Appiah will also oversee activities at Asante Kotoko, where he serves as Technical Director and the Chairman of the Interim Management Committee (IMC).

Kwesi Appiah is expected to earn $50,000 as a monthly salary as the head coach of the Sudan national team.

Additionally, he recently won a seat on the Ghana Football Association’s Executive Committee following his success at the Elective Congress last week.

Appiah’s last major coaching job was as Ghana national team coach, where he had a second stint between 2017 and 2020.

Kwesi Appiah is famously remembered for leading Ghana to qualify for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

