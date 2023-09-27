Owner and bankroller of Asante Kotoko, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II will not stop Kwesi Appiah from accepting an offer to coach Sudan.

According to Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, the Asante King said he will not prevent the coach from signing the deal.

Otumfuo is said to have also asked the former Black Stars coach to remain the technical director and Chairman of Asante Kotoko’s Interim Management Committee (IMC).

This comes after speculation that, Otumfuo will turn down Kwesi Appiah’s request to leave his role at the club for the Sudan job.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that, Appiah’s assistant coach, fitness coach, goalkeepers’ coach and physiotherapist will all be Ghanaians if he signs the deal to coach Sudan.

Appiah carved a niche for himself in Sudan, with his managerial exploits at Khartoum Club, having led them to the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Sudanese FA has decided that due to the political unrest in the country recently, the national teams will play their home matches in Egypt.

