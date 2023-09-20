The Sudanese Football Association has appointed former Ghana coach, James Kwesi Appiah as the country’s new head coach.

The 63-year-old has signed a three-year deal to lead the Sudanese senior national team.

Appiah, who is the Chairman of the Asante Kotoko Interim Management Committee (IMC) last worked with lower-tier Ghanaian club, Kenpong Academy since leaving his post as the Ghana national team head coach in January 2020.

The former Black Stars skipper, before taking up the head coach job for the second time, was coaching Sudanese side Khartoum Club from December 2014 to April 2017.

Appiah in his first season in Sudan led the team to the CAF Confederation Cup.

Before his Sudan adventure, Appiah was head coach of the Black Stars, where he guided the team to the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

It is alleged that, Kwesi Appiah’s technical staff will come from Ghana.

The Sudanese FA has decided that, due to the political unrest in the country recently, the national teams will play their home matches in Egypt.

