A 29-year-old man, Kwame Boateng has allegedly hacked his mother, Leticia Dufie to death.

This unfortunate incident occurred at Wurumrumso, a farming community in the Asutifi South district of the Ahafo region.

The eighth child of the deceased, Mary Melebora in an interview with Adom News’ Sammy Asare said her brother butchered their mother to death with a machete.

The exact motive behind this horrifying act, she noted remains a mystery.

According to reports, the suspect shot after committing the heinous crime but was apprehended by the police and rushed to the Goaso Government Hospital for medical attention.

Kwame Boateng is still on admission under the watchful eye of the police.