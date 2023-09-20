Tension is brewing in the Ghanaian music industry as Shatta Wale launches a fresh attack on Stonebwoy over a clash in concert schedules and venues.

Shatta Wale and Medikal had previously announced a 5-day festival, the ‘Freedom Wave Festival,’ set to take place from December 20 to 25 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Days after this announcement, Stonebwoy unveiled his annual year-end concert scheduled for December 22nd at the same venue.

This angered Shatta Wale, prompting him to voice his frustration via a live broadcast on Facebook.

The livid musician claimed the development is the handiwork of some A-listed persons within the creative space, who want to push Stonebwoy’s craft and sabotage his concert.

In a live video, the self-acclaimed dancehall king threatened to physically abuse Stonebwoy whenever they meet face to face.

“Don’t make me see you eye to eye. I don’t want to meet you anywhere in your life. If you see me pass because if you try to smile at me, I’ll slap you. I’ll break your leg. You are using your disability to seek empathy but I don’t see you like that, I see you are a hard guy” he said on Tuesday, September 20.

