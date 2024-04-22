A faction of Stonebwoy’s BHIM Nation fanbase has issued a strong-worded statement in response to what they perceive as an obnoxious press release from the camp of Shatta Wale.

Shatta and his management, in fulfilling some demands made by the Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled, issued an unqualified apology via a press statement.

A line of the statement admonished Stonebwoy to “act right and treat others with respect at all

times “

This, according to the BHIM Tweet Crew is irresponsible and misleading, adding that Shatta’s manager, Sammyflex, was absent-minded when he wrote that statement.

The BHIM crew asserts that, Stonebwoy’s career is characterized by humility and respect towards all individuals, contrary to the picture the Shatta Movement (SM) fanbase is creating.

They said Shatta’s career “lives and breathes on a tradition of insulting, disdaining, discrediting and disrespecting his colleagues with every little opportunity he chances upon.

In view of this, the BHIM Tweet crew entreated the SM fanbase at large to call their artist and manager to order.

Failure to do so will deepen the feud between the two camps.

Find attached press statement: