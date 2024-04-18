The Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled (GSPD) has provided an update on their case against Shatta Wale following derogatory remarks made towards Stonebwoy.

The president of the society, Mathew Annor Kodom, in an interview on GhOne, monitored by Adomonline.com, revealed that efforts are ongoing to resolve the issue amicably.

He indicated that initially, the organization attempted to directly engage with Shatta Wale and his management, but it was without success.

Consequently, they resorted to using social media to get his attention, which eventually led to a discussion between both parties that lasted almost an hour.

During the conversation, he said Shatta Wale and his team expressed remorse for the disrespectful remarks made against Stonebwoy and the physically disabled community.

Mr Kodom added that Shatta’s management defended that the derogatory language used was not intended to disrespect the disabled but rather stemmed from personal issues with Stonebwoy.

The meeting ended with Shatta’s team pledging to issue a public apology, but GSPD said they have not received any communication regarding this matter to date.

Nevertheless, once the apology is issued, the organization intends to settle the matter and forgive him.

The case arose from an incident at a Sallahfest concert where Stonebwoy failed to attend.

Shatta Wale, in his onstage rant, made derogatory remarks about Stonebwoy’s physical disability. He is quoted to have said that “Stonebwoy is a bad person, that’s why God made you disabled. Don’t try to compete with an able-bodied person”

In response, the Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled (GSPD) issued a formal statement condemning Shatta Wale’s behavior as irresponsible and potentially harmful to the mental well-being of the physically disabled community.

