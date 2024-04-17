Wife of comic actor Lilwin has found herself at the receiving end of criticism when a troll accused her of snatching the actor from his previous wife.

The troll’s comment, dropped on Maame Serwaa’s TikTok, criticized her for being happy after allegedly taking another woman’s husband.

It’s worth noting that Lilwin was previously married to one Patricia Afriyie, with whom he shares a son.

Following their divorce, Lilwin publicly showcased his relationship with Maame Serwaa, and they subsequently tied the knot in a private ceremony on May 21, 2022.

In response to the troll’s comment, Maame Serwaa borrowed words from Daddy Lumba’s hit track ‘Mensei Da’, questioning why people are so invested in the affairs of her matrimonial home.

She subtly indicated that she is now in charge and that her partner is deeply infatuated with her.

Maame Serwaa maintained that she is unperturbed by the gossips being broadcaste about her union with Lilwin.

She also cautioned those waiting for the collapse of their marriage to depart from their evil ways as she’s come to stay.

MORE



