Technical Director of Asante Kotoko, James Kwesi Appiah has discussed the club’s chances and expectations ahead of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The club will be led by a four-member Interim Management Committee (IMC) following the dissolution of the 12-member Board of Directors which was led by Dr Kwame Kyei and the then management team led by Nana Yaw Amponsah.

Prosper Narteh Ogum, who led the side to annex the Premier League title during the 2021/22 football season has also returned to the club as part of the IMC.

Kotoko have recruited over 10 players ahead of the new season.

Having struggled to live up to expectations last season, Kwesi Appiah, who is the Chairman of the IMC speaking ahead of the start of the football season said they will achieve their mandate.

He also called on the fans to show up in their numbers to support the club during home and away games.

Kwesi Appiah also revealed that, they will not put pressure on the players to win every game but their aim is to see the club and the playing body improving.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko will kick off their 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season with a home game against Heart of Lions on Sunday with kick-off scheduled at 19:00GMT.

Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua; the Kontomponiaferehene and a chartered accountant and Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi who serves as the Administrative Manager complete the IMC.

