Kumasi Asante Kotoko have unveiled their new home and away kits ahead of the start of the 2023/24 Ghana football season.

With the new football season scheduled to kick off Friday, September 15, the players modelled in the new kits designed by the new kit sponsor, The Hope brand alongside beautiful ladies.

Outdooring the jerseys to club supporters and the public, Asante Kotoko in a series of posts on social media said, “Kick off season and we kickstart with a new identity and fresh energy all wrapped up in our brand new jerseys!

“Our New Jerseys embody the force of the Kotoko team spirit: it’s where style meets ultimate performance

“Fierce and fearless, we are the Porcupine Warriors for a reason. Clad in a regalia with distinct stripes and colours.

“It’s more than just a jersey; it’s a statement of our commitment to victory and resilience as a team.”

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko will kick off their season with a home game against Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.