Former Black Stars skipper, Stephen Appiah has been named among former top football stars who will conduct the official draw of the FIFA U17 World Cup.

The tournament will be held in Indonesia from November 10 to December 2, 2023, but the draw has been scheduled to take place on September 15, 2023, in Zurich, Switzerland.

24 countries will battle for the covetous trophy later this year.

Despite Ghana’s absence, Appiah, who led the Black Stars to qualify for its maiden World Cup in Germany in 2006 and also won the U17 World Cup with the Black Starlet has been invited by FIFA to partake in the draw.

Africa will be represented by the U17 champions Senegal, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Morocco.

These teams will join 20 other nations: Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Ecuador, England, France, Germany, Indonesia, IR Iran, Japan, and the Korea Republic, as well as Mexico, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Panama, Poland, Spain, USA, Uzbekistan, and Venezuela.

The 24 participating nations will be drawn into six groups of four teams, with each group receiving one team from each of the four pots.

READ ALSO